Prominent Boxer Reportedly Suffers “Freak” Cooking Injury

Two-time Olympic medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux has suffered serious eye injuries in what is being called a “freak cooking accident.”

Rigondeaux’s manager, Alex Bornote, said his client was cooking in his Miami home last week when the injury occurred. The contents of a pressure cooker reportedly blew up in his face.

“When the pot exploded and we saw how Rigondoaux was left, we thought the worst,” Bornote told El Nuevo Herald. “Because his face and eyes looked very bad as a result of the impact of the explosion.”

Bornote added that Rigondeaux has lost a significant portion of his vision because of this accident.

We hope Guillermo feels better soon! https://t.co/YWb5pqCvE5 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 5, 2022

Bornote is hopeful that Rigondeaux’s next round of tests will show that he can make a full recovery.

If not, Rigondeaux may have to undergo a lengthy surgery and recovery process to fix the issues.

Rigondeaux has experienced plenty of highs and lows over the course of his boxing career, which includes a 20-3-1 record.

We’re wishing Rigondeaux a speedy recovery.