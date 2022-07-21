Prominent Broadcaster's Son Lands NFL Announcing Job

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off later this summer, Dan Fouts will once again be working with an Eagle.

After a decade of sitting alongside legendary play-bay-play man Ian Eagle, Fouts will now team up with his son, Noah. That's right, Noah Eagle and Dan Fouts will be teaming up for a few preseason games.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday that Eagle will team up with Fouts, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, for the Bolts three preseason broadcasts on CBS Los Angeles. They'll be joined by Hall of Fame running back and former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson.

"I know he's just as excited as Dan and I are," Eagle said. "He had such a great 10 years with Dan, just memorable, truly core memories between the two of them.

"To see it come full circle … he and my mom will probably look at each other and say, 'This can't be real life.' There's going to be that type of moment for him as well."

Eagle is ready to work with Fouts, who he's known since his teenage years.

"That was one of the coolest parts of the job. It was the fact that I get to work with someone I've known since I was probably 12, 13 years old. Dan knew me before I was a man. I was a kid," Eagle said.

Congratulations to Noah, Dan and LaDainian.