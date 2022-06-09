Prominent Browns Fan Says He Won't Wear Deshaun Watson Jersey

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

While Deshaun Watson may be a better quarterback than Baker Mayfield by most metrics, many Cleveland Browns fans were not on board with their team trading for him.

Among those fans who didn't like the move is WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. In a recent interview, he made it clear that while he still supports the Browns, he will not support Watson.

Speaking to TMZ, the 41-year-old WWE superstar said that he's been a Browns fan his whole life and still loves the team. But he refuses to wear a Watson NFL jersey.

"Yeah, I'm still a Cleveland Browns fan," the 41-year-old said. "But you're not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey."

The Miz obviously doesn't speak for all Cleveland Browns fans. There will undoubtedly be plenty of Watson jerseys in and around FirstEnergy Stadium this coming season.

But the Browns clearly took a big risk in making that trade for Watson. Not only does his NFL future largely remain up in the air due to the two dozen lawsuits and the NFL's ongoing investigation, but the organization is facing pretty significant backlash.

The Browns gave up a lot to pry Watson out of Cleveland. If he has to miss significant time with a suspension - or simply plays poorly - it may go down as one of the worst trades in team history.

Then again, if Watson leads the Browns to the promised land, perhaps all will be forgiven.