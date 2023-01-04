Prominent College Athletic Director Announces He's Retiring

HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of Aloha Stadium during a NCAA college football game between the Boise State Broncos and the Hawaii Warriors on November 10, 2012 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

University of Hawai'i athletic director David Matlin announced his retirement Wednesday, effective June 2.

Matlin called it an "honor" to have served the role in a statement released by the school.

"This has been more than a job for me," Matlin said. "It's been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with some incredible people—our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university leadership, and of course our fans—and I thank you all for the passion and dedication that each and every one of you give to our program every day. It's with deep appreciation that I can say that I'm ready to retire as Athletics Director and pass the torch on to the next UH AD when I complete my eight-year term on June 2, 2023."

Matlin served the university's fifth-longest tenure as AD. During his run, 14 teams won conference titles, and 30 participated in postseason play.

The men's volleyball team repeated as national champions in the last two years.

The university credited Matlin with orchestrating $80 million in facility upgrades, fundraising $45 million, and overseeing elevated grades and graduation rates amongst student-athletes.

He also expanded Ching Complex in time for the 2021 football season after Aloha Stadium closed in 2020.

"David Matlin has been a fantastic UH Mānoa Athletics Director and is truly going out on top," UH President David Lassner said. "He is a highly respected senior AD and leader in the Big West Conference, the Mountain West Conference and nationally."

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Stephen Tsai, Matlin's contract was set to expire this spring. However, retiring was his choice, and he "was never asked to step down."