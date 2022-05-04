Prominent College Athletic Director Fired On Wednesday

WICHITA, KS - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Charles Koch Arena during the opening tip-off between the Wichita State Shockers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on November 12, 2013 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Athletic director Darron Boatright is out at Wichita State.

In a Wednesday release, the school announced Boatright's firing amid growing concerns about the school's inability to compete in the age of NIL.

Per university president Rick Muma:

Earlier today, I informed Director of Athletics Darron Boatright, who has served the Shockers for 12 years, six as the full-time director, that we are making a change in the leadership of the department.

While there were certainly achievements and successes during Darron’s tenure, there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed. This decision is in the best interests of Wichita State, our coaches and staff, and our student-athletes.

Wichita State named Sarah Adams as the school's interim AD, while the school undergoes its "nationwide" search for Boatright's replacement.

Adams previously served as the senior associate athletic director and senior women's administrator.

Muma never elaborated on the "significant" concerns surrounding Boatright. However, the circumstances of his firing should come to light in time.