Prominent College Football Booster Responds To Nick Saban

A big-time Miami booster isn't happy with Nick Saban.

Saban had a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday and discussed a lot of topics in college football from Texas A&M, Jackson State, and Miami's men's basketball program.

Saban touched on Nijel Pack and how he committed to Miami's men's basketball program before it was revealed that he was getting $400K a year and a car due to making that decision.

“These guys at Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000, that’s in the newspaper,” Saban said during the interview. “The guy tells you how he’s doing it. But the NCAA can’t enforce its rules because it’s not against the law, and that’s an issue. That’s a problem and unless we get something that protects them from litigation, I don’t know what we’re going to do about it.”

John Ruiz, the booster at Miami, then responded to this quote and didn't like what Saban had to say.

This isn't the first person that had a negative reaction to one of Saban's comments.

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher ripped Saban during a press conference on Thursday after he said that the school "bought all of its players" in its 2022 recruiting class.

Saban is now expected to speak on Thursday afternoon in wake of these comments.