Prominent College Football Coach 'Really Concerned' About Sport

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Between conference realignment and Name, Image and Likeness collegiate athletics are changing rapidly.

Unsurprisingly, a few of the college football coaches who have been around for a long time aren't on board. That rings true for longtime Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz who voiced his "concern" for the sport of college football.

"I'm really concerned path college football is on right now," Ferentz said via reporter Brett McMurphy.

His comments come just a few days after North Carolina coach Mack Brown said something similar - though focused on conference realignment instead of NIL.

“My fear is if we go to a two mega-conference situation and then your playoff becomes 16 teams, maybe, you’re the NFL,” Brown said. “And then college football around it has dropped.

“So I’m worried that we’re having some trickle-down effects that are really changing who we are in college football. That’s just not my style. I really like college football as it is, understanding it’s going to grow, understanding there’s got to be changes. But I’m afraid we’ve got too many changes that weren’t well-thought through, and therefore we’re seeing the consequences of some of those.”

Should Ferentz and Brown be worried about college football?