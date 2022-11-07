Prominent College Football Freshman Deletes Transfer Announcement

WINSTON SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 09: A detailed view of a helmet of the Florida State Seminoles during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field on November 9, 2013 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida State's most highly-rated freshman may have had a change of heart after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal.

On Monday, defensive back Sam McCall posted a photo to his Instagram account with a letter to the Seminoles and the caption "[All Glory to God]."

Dear FSU family, First, I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program and supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal.

However, the post has since been deleted. With McCall sharing an IG story saying, "It’s not official yet" alongside a prayer hands emoji.

A four-star recruit out of Lakeland, Florida, McCall was FSU's top get in the 2022 recruiting class. It's not clear if the talented DB is rethinking his decision or just waiting until everything's in order to leave, but it would be tough loss for a Florida State team trying build itself back into national prominence.