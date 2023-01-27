Prominent College Football Program Just Fired Its Offensive Coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 26: A Miami Hurricanes helmet rests near the team bench during the game between the Pitt Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes have fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after just one season with the program.

Gattis won the Broyles Award for his work as OC for the Michigan Wolverines in 2021, but posted a less-than-stellar performance in South Beach this past season.

The 39-year-old assistant “has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator," per an official release from the school.

Gattis' less-than-lateral move from Ann Arbor to Miami confused the college football world when it happened prior to the 2022 season. After an outstanding performance with the Wolverines in 2021, he led the Hurricanes' offense through a rough 2022 campaign.

Miami finished the year with a 96th FBS ranking in rushing (128.1 yards per game), 60th ranking in passing (239.0 ypg) and 86th ranking in total offense (367.1 ypg).

Second-year Miami head coach Mario Cristobal will now need to find his next offensive coordinator before the 2023 season. Gattis was the program's fourth OC in five seasons.