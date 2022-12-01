Prominent College Football Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

A young quarterback from an American Athletic Conference team won't be returning next season.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton is going to enter the transfer portal.

As Thamel tweeted, Braxton had a strong year after he threw for 1,133 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in nine games.

He just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season so he'll have at least three years of eligibility left for whatever school he transfers to.

Before he committed to Tulsa, he was a three-star prospect and the No. 138 recruit in his home state (Texas) in the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 67 quarterback and the No. 968 overall recruit regardless of position.

Considering how good of a season Braxton had, there's going to likely be no shortage of Power Five schools who will go after him.

His recruitment will be one to watch with great interest.