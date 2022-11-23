Prominent College Quarterback Out For Rest Of 2022 Season

The season is officially over for the MAC's leading passer.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been ruled out for the Bobcats' final game against Bowling Green after suffering a knee injury vs. Ball State last week.

The redshirt junior leads the conference with 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns and is the favorite to win the MAC's Offensive Player of the Year. A marked improvement from last year, when he threw for just 1,801 yards and 11 TDs.

After going 3-9 in 2021, the Bobcats enter their season finale riding a six-game win streak to an 8-3 record with a 6-1 mark in conference play.

Redshirt sophomore CJ Harris will reportedly get the start on Tuesday night, the first of his career.

Ohio hasn't won the MAC in nearly five-and-a-half decades. But that could change with a win tonight, where Toledo will be waiting for them on Dec. 3.