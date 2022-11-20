Prominent NBA Trainer Has Been Arrested On Rape Charges

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: A ball sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2013 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 108-101. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Rob McClanaghan, an NBA trainer whose worked with some of the league's biggest stars, was reportedly arrested Friday on rape charges.

The 43-year-old Rhode Island native was issued a warrant after police concluded an investigation into allegations that he drugged and raped a woman at a hotel in downtown Boston.

Over the years, McClanaghan has built up a client list that includes the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love.

Curry even wrote the foreword to the trainer's 2020 book, "Net Work."

On his website (which has since been taken down) McClanaghan also lists Celtics big man Al Horford as one of his clients and reportedly has a past working relationship with the team's interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Following the news of his arrest, Boston distanced itself from the New England-based trainer, issuing a statement to wcvb.com that McClanaghan is not affiliated with the Celtics in any way.