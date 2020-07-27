Prominent NFL Agent Has A New Message For Mike Ditka

A prominent NFL agent had a new comment on Hall of Famer Mike Ditka following his national anthem remarks on Sunday.

Ditka, 80, had a stern message for anyone who kneels for the national anthem before an athletic event.

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country,” Ditka told TMZ Sports. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”

This is not the first time Ditka, who starred both as a player and a coach in the NFL, has said something like this. He said he had “no respect” for Colin Kaepernick following the then-49ers quarterback’s decision to kneel in 2016.

“I have no respect for Colin Kaepernick – he probably has no respect for me, that’s his choice” Ditka said in 2016. “My choice is, I like this country, I respect our flag, and I don’t see all the atrocities going on in this country that people say are going on.”

David Mulugheta, an NFL agent and the president of Athletes First, called out Ditka on Twitter on Sunday.

This doesn’t surprise me at all. Mike Dikta traded his helmet in for a white hood as soon as he retired from football. Racism hiding behind faux patriotism is still racism. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/0wRTpyfMhB — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) July 26, 2020

The NFL agent added to his remarks on Monday morning.

Dikta isn’t a racist simply because he believes people should stand for the anthem, it’s because of his many racist beliefs. One example, he claims “there has been no oppression in the last 100 years.” To be clear, segregation ended less than 55 years ago. So yea he’s a racist 🤷🏾‍♂️ — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) July 27, 2020

Ditka has made it clear that he’s not changing his mind on the issue, but the criticism for his remarks is only going to get louder from here.