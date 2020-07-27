The Spun

Prominent NFL Agent Has A New Message For Mike Ditka

Former NFL head coach Mike Ditka.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 15: Former head coach Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears watches from the sidelines during the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 15, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

A prominent NFL agent had a new comment on Hall of Famer Mike Ditka following his national anthem remarks on Sunday.

Ditka, 80, had a stern message for anyone who kneels for the national anthem before an athletic event.

“If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country,” Ditka told TMZ Sports. “That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old fashioned, so I’m only going to say what I feel.”

This is not the first time Ditka, who starred both as a player and a coach in the NFL, has said something like this. He said he had “no respect” for Colin Kaepernick following the then-49ers quarterback’s decision to kneel in 2016.

“I have no respect for Colin Kaepernick – he probably has no respect for me, that’s his choice” Ditka said in 2016. “My choice is, I like this country, I respect our flag, and I don’t see all the atrocities going on in this country that people say are going on.”

David Mulugheta, an NFL agent and the president of Athletes First, called out Ditka on Twitter on Sunday.

The NFL agent added to his remarks on Monday morning.

Ditka has made it clear that he’s not changing his mind on the issue, but the criticism for his remarks is only going to get louder from here.


