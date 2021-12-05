Prominent NFL Head Coach Appears To Be On Hot Seat

The NFL’s 2022 offseason could feature a very notable head coach moving on from his longtime franchise.

The 2021 regular season has not been a good one for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 3-8 on the year heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the 49ers.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Seahawks owner Jody Allen is “not happy” with the direction of the franchise.

Uh oh.

“Jody Allen…she’s very involved and she’s not happy. She’s not looking at this like ‘it’s a one-year thing, we’ve been successful for a decade,’” he reports.

“Jody Allen…she’s very involved and she’s not happy. She’s not looking at this like ‘it’s a one-year thing, we’ve been successful for a decade.’” https://t.co/YAuaz5LOrL — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 4, 2021

Could this lead to the ousting of veteran head coach Pete Carroll?

It appears to be a possibility, at least.

Carroll, 70, has been one of the best head coaches in the National Football League. However, it might be time for a fresh start in Seattle.

The offseason will be a very interesting one.