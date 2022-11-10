Prominent NFL Kicker Reveals He's Still Not 100 Percent Healthy

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Place kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after kicking a 54 yard field goal during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

During Sunday night's game against the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker did something he rarely does: miss a kick under 50 yards.

Butker his one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. However, he missed a 47-yard field goal that left fans wondering if he's completely healed from an injury he suffered earlier this season.

The answer is no.

“I’m not at 100 percent, no,” Butker said, via the Kansas City Star. “I mean, if I was at 100%, I’d be doing full steps on my kickoffs or going back to the 10 yards and everything.”

Here's more of what he said:

“I think every week, I’ve gotten better in practice, but you’ve got to keep improving,” Butker said. “I’m good enough to be out there. I’m good enough to have the strength, right? That’s not an issue, but my mind tells my body to do certain things, and it’s just not happening every single time.”

Hopefully Butker can get back to 100-percent before the playoffs roll around.

Next up for the Chiefs is a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.