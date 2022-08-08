Prominent NFL Reporter Slams Tom Brady For Tampering News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was a central figure in the tampering scandal that led to a massive punishment for the Miami Dolphins and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

But NFL columnist Peter King was frustrated with Brady not being made to answer for his role in the scandal. In his Football Morning in America column, King admonished Brady for playing by "a different set of rules" in not speaking to the media at all about the scandal.

“This makes Tom Brady look bad, obviously, like it’s OK for him to play by a different set of rules because he’s Tom Brady,” King wrote . “Maybe he knew this was coming, and that’s why he’s had one press availability in training camp, and none since this news came down Tuesday. Whenever he does speak, this is going to be very hard to justify in any way.”

The Dolphins attempted to recruit Brady to leave the Buccaneers and join their side while Brady was still under contract with the Bucs. The NFL found out and dropped the hammer on them recently.

After their investigation, the NFL took away Miami's 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick.

The NFL also suspended owner Stephen Ross until October 17 while handing him a $1.5 million fine.

While the Dolphins did commit tampering by calling Brady, it's unclear to what extent Brady is responsible by letting his representatives pick up the phone.

At any rate, the Dolphins will get a chance to give Brady a piece of their mind when they take on the Buccaneers in their preseason opener this Saturday.