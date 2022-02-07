The Spun

Prominent QBs Coach Weighs In On Kyler Murray Speculation

Green Bay Packers v Arizona CardinalsGLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, NFL fans spotted mysterious activity from Kyler Murray‘s Instagram account.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is no longer following, well, the Arizona Cardinals. That’s right. He went out of his way to unfollow the team’s Instagram account.

As you’d expect, NFL fans are having a field day speculating what this means. Does Murray want to play for another team next season?

Despite the frenzy, prominent quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery doesn’t think Cardinals fans have anything to worry about.

“I think people have a really difficult time understanding how often things like this mean absolutely nothing,” said Avery. 

Trusted NFL insider Benjamin Albright chimed in as well, saying it’s more than likely a marketing agency that overtook Kyler Murray’s account and unfollowed the Cardinals to bring traffic to his Instagram.

“Every time a marketing team gets ahold of one of these accounts and starts unfollowing and changing things the fans freak out,” Albright said. 

We’ve seen this story before.

Every offseason at least one or two major NFL players unfollow the team they play for on social media. And a few months later, they’re suiting up in those same team’s colors.

Murray has been, is and will be the Arizona Cardinals quarterback. There’s probably nothing to see here…

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.