Prominent QBs Coach Weighs In On Kyler Murray Speculation

On Monday afternoon, NFL fans spotted mysterious activity from Kyler Murray‘s Instagram account.
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is no longer following, well, the Arizona Cardinals. That’s right. He went out of his way to unfollow the team’s Instagram account.
As you’d expect, NFL fans are having a field day speculating what this means. Does Murray want to play for another team next season?
Despite the frenzy, prominent quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery doesn’t think Cardinals fans have anything to worry about.
“I think people have a really difficult time understanding how often things like this mean absolutely nothing,” said Avery.
I think people have a really difficult time understanding how often things like this mean absolutely nothing. https://t.co/XqdF9FRLbr
— Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) February 7, 2022
Trusted NFL insider Benjamin Albright chimed in as well, saying it’s more than likely a marketing agency that overtook Kyler Murray’s account and unfollowed the Cardinals to bring traffic to his Instagram.
“Every time a marketing team gets ahold of one of these accounts and starts unfollowing and changing things the fans freak out,” Albright said.
Every time a marketing team gets ahold of one of these accounts and starts unfollowing and changing things the fans freak out.
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 7, 2022
We’ve seen this story before.
Every offseason at least one or two major NFL players unfollow the team they play for on social media. And a few months later, they’re suiting up in those same team’s colors.
Murray has been, is and will be the Arizona Cardinals quarterback. There’s probably nothing to see here…