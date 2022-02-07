Prominent QBs Coach Weighs In On Kyler Murray Speculation

On Monday afternoon, NFL fans spotted mysterious activity from Kyler Murray‘s Instagram account.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is no longer following, well, the Arizona Cardinals. That’s right. He went out of his way to unfollow the team’s Instagram account.

As you’d expect, NFL fans are having a field day speculating what this means. Does Murray want to play for another team next season?

Despite the frenzy, prominent quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery doesn’t think Cardinals fans have anything to worry about.