Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him.

For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."

"I really think that the kid at USC is the second coming of Pat Mahomes. I think he's got everything that Mahomes does and the benefit of being able to stand on Mahomes' shoulders, showing that you don't have to be a traditional drop-back QB or a running QB, you can be a combination of all of the above," House said.

House went on to praise Williams for his accuracy, decision-making and prototypical NFL size.

Caleb Williams has certainly been getting his fair share of buzz in recent months. He still has to wait another year before he can enter the NFL, but he is widely expected to be among the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams might even be able to surpass Mahomes as a college quarterback this year. As of writing he's a finalist for the Heisman trophy and will lead USC to the Cotton Bowl against Tulane next month.

But where Williams goes and who gets tasked with coaching him could play a big impact on that as well.

Is Caleb Williams the next Patrick Mahomes?