Prominent Rapper Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Clear

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February. Since then, countless people have tweeted, "Free BG".

Famous rapper DDG, who is also known as PontiacMadeDDG, is the latest celebrity to share his thoughts on Griner's situation.

DDG said it's "outrageous" that Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison because she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

"Free Brittney Griner.. smh 9 years for a vape pen is outrageous," DDG tweeted.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a potential prisoner swap.

"My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange," Biden said.

A prisoner exchange is most likely Griner's best path back to the United States. In the meantime, it's being reported that she'll be transferrde to a penal colony.