Prominent SEC School Officially Parting Ways With Its Athletic Director

The SEC has been one of the most dominant college athletic conferences in the country for years now. So when one of the 14 schools parts ways with its athletic director, it's going to be national news.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Auburn are parting ways with athletic director Allen Green. Per the announcement, Greene is stepping down in order to pursue "other professional interests."

"The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey," Greene said in a statement. "I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward... I'm confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived."

Greene took over the job in 2018 after four years in the same role at Buffalo and a previous tenure as assistant athletic director at Ole Miss between 2009 and 2012. During his five years at Auburn, Greene oversaw Auburn win eight conference titles, reach the Final Four once, reach the College World Series twice and an increase in student-athlete GPA.

Perhaps most importantly, Greene oversaw the transition from Gus Malzahn to Bryan Harsin as head coach of the Tigers football team.

The Auburn athletic director job will undoubtedly entice a ton of high-profile candidates.

A chance to take over a college athletics department with an elite football program and an elite basketball program doesn't come along often.

