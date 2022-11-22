Prominent Sports Couple Breaks Up Over Racy Photoshoot

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Reading at Villa Park on November 20, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images) Neville Williams/Getty Images

A notable sports couple has reportedly called it quits after one member of the relationship took part in a "sexy" calendar shoot.

Soccer couple Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann split after a disagreement over a “sexy” calendar, according to The Sun. Luiz, who hails from Brazil and is a defensive midfielder for Aston Villa, and Lehmann, a Swiss forward for English FA WSL club Aston Villa, had been dating for a year.

“Douglas was completely smitten with Alisha. When she first arrived, he was like, ‘Who is this girl?’” a source told the outlet, noting that as the 23-year-old Lehmann “became more in demand off the pitch, the cracks started to appear in their relationship.”

Lehmann showed off one of the photos from the calendar in a post on Instagram.

“When asked to do a calendar, she jumped at the chance to show off her sexy side but he was not happy,” the source said. “He didn’t think it was something she should be doing. They rowed a lot and in the end Alisha simply had enough.”

Clearly Ruiz couldn't handle Lehmann becoming a star on and off the field.