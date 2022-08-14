'Promising' Denver Broncos Player Exits Preseason Game With Injury

Injuries are the most unfortunate aspect of any part of the football calendar, but especially when they happen in the preseason.

On just the second play of Denver's Saturday night tune-up against the Cowboys, promising inside linebacker Jonas Griffith went down with what appeared to be an elbow injury.

According to Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright, Griffith was visibly "writhing in pain."

Griffith was one of two defensive starters to play in the Broncos preseason opener.

After making a tackle on a short Dallas run, the second-year backer walked directly to the tunnel with the help of the training staff before ruling him out for the rest of the contest.

An undrafted rookie out of Indiana State, Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver in 2021, starting four. In those games, he logged 46 tackles, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.