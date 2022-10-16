Promising Details Emerge From Dak Prescott's Pregame Workout

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott had a good pregame workout before the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott, who's been out for the past month with a thumb injury, had a 15-minute workout in Philly on Sunday afternoon.

According to Mike Garafolo, Prescott was smiling throughout it and even told NBC's Rodney Harrison that his hand is starting to feel a lot better.

That bodes well for a potential return for Prescott, though the Cowboys aren't rushing him. He's not going to play against the Eagles but could play next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys will be looking for their fifth-straight win as they try and get to first place in the NFC East. They'll also try to give the Eagles their first loss since they've won their first five games of the season.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.