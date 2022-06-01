Promising Update On Aaron Donald: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald has hinted that he's considering retirement as he seeks a new contract with the only NFL team he's ever played for.

But a new update bodes well for Donald returning. Speaking to the media this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that talks with Donald are "trending in the right direction."

That isn't necessarily a timeline on when a deal might be done. But it is a sign that the Rams are at least willing to work with Donald on getting him what he wants.

NFL fans are happy to see that Donald is in line to get paid in a big way. Though some are wondering where the Rams are going to find the cap space to make that happen in the first place:

Aaron Donald has been one of the most dominant defensive linemen since Warren Sapp, Bruce Smith and Reggie White were in their primes. He parlayed that dominance into a six-year, $135 million contract in 2018.

But after the way he's helped change the Rams into an NFL powerhouse once again, it's clear that he's earned even more.

And if the Rams can't or don't want to pay Donald as much as he wants, Donald may be at peace with that.

Will the Rams get Aaron Donald a new contract? Or will he step away from football?