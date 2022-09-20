Punishment Announced For Executive Arrested At College Football Game

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: New front entrance to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Meat, was arrested after Saturday's Arkansas football game for biting a man's nose during a physical altercation.

The executive for the plant-based meat alternative company was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and third-degree battery.

Ramsey has been suspended from his role at Beyond Meat, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The punishment was first reported by Bloomberg.

"Doug Ramsey has been suspended, effective immediately, the plant-based meats company said in a statement Tuesday. The 53-year-old became Beyond Meat’s operating chief in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods Inc. Operations will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Beyond Meat’s senior vice president for manufacturing operations, the company said.

Per police reports, the incident occurred in the parking lot after the game. The two men began fighting after their cars collided in the Razorback Stadium lot.

Ramsey allegedly punched through the back windshield of the other man's car, and then punched the man himself. He then allegedly “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” He also allegedly threatened to kill the other driver.

The Razorbacks are 3-0 to start the season after Saturday's win over Missouri State.