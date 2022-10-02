Punishment Announced For Firefighter Who Assaulted Stadium Usher

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: A general view in the third inning of the Washington Nationals and New York Mets game at Nationals Park on July 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The man who assaulted an usher at Nationals Park earlier this week is a local firefighter.

Christopher Sullivan, 54, was identified by Metropolitan police as the man who assaulted a stadium usher at Nationals Park during a game against the Atlanta Braves.

The firefighter was reportedly already on paid leave when he assaulted the stadium usher. Sullivan was arrested and charged with assault.

Sullivan was reportedly already on leave with DC Fire and EMS for a previous incident.

Now, Sullivan will remain on leave.

A statement has been released.

"The actions witnessed in the video are absolutely unacceptable. Our department was notified on September 27, 2022, that an employee of our agency had been arrested and charged with simple assault by Metropolitan Police. Prior to this incident, the individual was on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal personnel process. He will remain on leave as our internal investigation into this matter continues."