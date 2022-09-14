Punishment Announced For Mother In Youth Basketball Fight

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The mother who told her daughter to punch an opposing player during a youth basketball game has been forced to pay $9,000 in restitution to the teen victim, per TMZ Sports.

The incident was caught on video back in November 2021. Tira Hunt told her daughter — whose father is former NBA player Corey Benjamin — to go after the rival player. The 15 year old delivered a brutal sucker punch.

The victim's mother went to the Garden Grove Police Department to press charges. In December 2021, Hunt was hit with two misdemeanor counts: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.

Hunt was facing up to one year in jail if convicted, but an Orange County Superior Court judge approved a diversion program under several conditions. In addition to the $9,000 payment, Hunt must issue written apologies to the victim, her parents and the two basketball teams involved. She also must go through anger management classes before returning to any of her daughters basketball games.

Benjamin, a former guard for the Chicago Bulls, has already issued an apology for his daughter's behavior.

"To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally," he said.