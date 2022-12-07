Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Reportedly Leaving For New Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Jeff Brohm is going to be switching jobs for next season and beyond.

Brohm, who has been the head football coach at Purdue for the past six seasons, is reportedly leaving the school to be Louisville's new head coach, per ESPN's Chris Low. The deal is also expected to be for six years.

Brohm had looked to be comfortable at Purdue but when your alma mater comes calling, it's hard to say no. He'll be the new head coach after Scott Satterfield left Louisville to be the new head coach at Cincinnati.

Brohm did a solid job at Purdue after taking over the program in 2017. In six seasons, he went 36-34 as head coach and just led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship Game.

He's also gone 17-9 as head coach over the past two seasons and even had the Boilermakers in the AP Top 25 during that time.

He'll look to bring that success to a Louisville program that has finished below .500 in each of its last two seasons.