Putin Addresses Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because she allegedly carried vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, addressed Griner's situation during an interview with NBC News' Keir Simmons.

Peskov responded to the idea that Griner's detainment is politically motivated.

“She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms … but you have to obey the laws.”

Basketball fans are frustrated with these comments. They want Griner back home in the United States as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Russian authorities extended Brittney Griner's detention period.

Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, is obviously frustrated with this entire situation. She recently posted a call to action on Twitter directed for President Joe Biden.

"Today's extension is just further reinforcement that Brittney Griner - an Olympian and an American citizen - is being used as a political pawn," Colas wrote. "Her detention is inhumane and unacceptable. She has not had a single phone call in her 117 days of wrongful detention, and we call on @POTUS and @VP to act with urgency and do whatever it takes to bring Brittney home immediately."

Only time will tell if the United States can help get Griner back home.