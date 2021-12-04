How many times has it been said? Football is a game of inches.

That was certainly the case on championship Saturday when a Big-12 title was just outside the outstretched arms of Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson.

The Athletic‘s Nicole Auerbach shared a picture of just how close OSU came to beating Baylor in the final seconds.

“The difference between making and missing the College Football Playoff,” Auerbach captioned.

The difference between making and missing the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/ZPffqHptm5 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 4, 2021

On 4th-and-goal, Jackson bounced a goal line carry outside in a foot race to the pylon. For a second it looked like the senior tailback would score the go-ahead points. But Baylor safety Jairon McVea had other plans.

The senior defensive back was able to string Jackson outside just enough that when the Cowboys‘ runner reached for the end zone, it wasn’t enough.

A game of inches 👀@BUFootball comes out on top in the Big 12 Championship Game after coming up with a massive stop on 4th & Goal 🙌🐻 pic.twitter.com/mfHOr93hPw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021

The play all but secured the Bears the Big-12 championship.

After a 2-7 record last season, No. 9 Baylor sits atop the conference. Dave Aranda‘s team was able to win thanks to an efficient performance from quarterback Blake Shapen and a defense that nabbed four Spencer Sanders interceptions.

Shapen finished the day 23-28 for 180 yards and three touchdowns, spreading TD’s to three different receivers. Four Baylor Bears came away with interceptions, including McVea who made the game-saving tackle.