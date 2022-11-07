Q&A With Shannon Sharpe: 2022 NFL Season, Deion Sanders, Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

There aren't many players who have climbed both the NFL mountain and the sports media mountain higher than Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

From the humblest of humble beginnings in Glennville, Georgia to a star career at Savannah State to going in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos to a bust in Canton, Sharpe has enjoyed the highest of highs and lowest of lows through his incredible career.

Sharpe retired with eight Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, three Super Bowl rings, a spot on the 1990s All-Decade Team, the Broncos Ring of Fame, the Broncos 50th Anniversary Team and still holds numerous records for NFL tight ends.

Since retiring in 2003, Sharpe has been one of the most popular football analysts in America for the better part of 20 years. He's now the co-host of FS1's Undisputed with Skip & Shannon and has several other major projects of his own.

For the 2022 NFL season, Sharpe is teaming up with Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief for their new Monday Morning Quarterback campaign. We caught up with Sharpe to discuss the ongoing season, his new campaign, the state of the Denver Broncos, his NFL Mt. Rushmore and much more.

TheSpun: What is the new campaign with Alka-Seltzer that you're working on? What made you want to get on board with it?

Shannon Sharpe: Alka-Seltzer’s Monday Morning Quarterback campaign is redefining the term. Traditionally, it is a person who criticizes you after an event, but we want to be there to give support and relief on Monday morning via encouraging words and helpful solutions depending on a fan’s post-game symptoms.

This football season, fans can say yes to going to the game in the cold weather or enjoying themselves during the tailgate. Alka-Seltzer will be there with tips and weekly giveaways, like game tickets, tailgating packages and gift cards, helping them to take on Monday no matter how they feel.

TheSpun: What's the best celebration you can recall that required Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief afterwards?

Sharpe: Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief just launched this year, but would have come in handy in 1998, 1999 and 2001. I relied on Alka-Seltzer Plus Cold & Flu back in my Denver days to keep me playing at my best even when I was feeling under the weather during cough and cold season.

TheSpun: The 2022 season is underway and it's starting to look like your Denver Broncos may have been sold a bill of goods in their trade for Russell Wilson. What do the Broncos need to do to turn things around?

Sharpe: They might have given up too much ground. It starts with the quarterback - they need to do better offensively. They (also) traded a young Bradley Chubb. However, the defense has been unbelievable.

TheSpun: Speaking of the Broncos, head coach Nathaniel Hackett is under fire right now. What are your thoughts on his status with the team?

Sharpe: It’s tough. He is a rookie head coach calling all the plays. Not everyone can be a head coach. Their expectations are extremely high, (so) hopefully they can turn things around.

TheSpun: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady appear to be struggling too. Which of the two do you see turning things around this season?

Sharpe: Turning things around how?

TheSpun: Fair enough. Which NFL teams have been BETTER than you expected this year?

Sharpe: Giants, Jets, Seahawks.

TheSpun: Which NFL teams have been WORSE than you expected this year?

Sharpe: Broncos, Packers, Bucs, Stealers.

TheSpun: Deion Sanders has been making waves as head coach in Jackson State. Can you see him making the jump to a Power Five team or even an NFL head coaching job next year? Could you envision him as head coach of the Broncos?

Sharpe: No, I don’t think he wants to be an NFL coach. If the right opportunity for a Power Five team came along, I think he would take it.

TheSpun: Your brother Sterling's NFL was cut short right as you were coming into your own. If he had been able to play for another five years or more, would you have tried to play with him on the same team?

Sharpe: No, I would not want to play with my brother.

TheSpun: Who do you have on the NFL Mt. Rushmore?

Sharpe: LT (Lawrence Taylor), Jerry Rice, Tom Brady, Primetime (Deion Sanders).

TheSpun: Lastly, if you had never become an NFL player, what do you think you would have done instead?

Sharpe: I would have been a lawyer.

