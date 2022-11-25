Qatar Made Unfortunate World Cup History Today

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, host nation Qatar made unfortunate history by becoming the first host nation to lose its opener. They made even more negative history today.

With their 3-1 loss to Senegal, Qatar has become the first host nation to lose multiple group stage games in the history of the World Cup. No other host nation has ever lost more than one.

To make matters worse, the World Cup hosts could wind up being the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup outright. As of writing, if the Netherlands win or draw with Ecuador, Qatar will be eliminated.

Of course, even if that doesn't happen, Qatar will need all kinds of outside help in order to advance even if they beat the Netherlands in their final group stage game last week.

One could argue that Qatar's World Cup struggles were to be expected. They were the third-lowest ranked team in FIFA's global rankings at the time of seeding, with only Saudi Arabia and Ghana behind them.

But after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina while Ghana gave Portugal all they could handle, it's clear that ranking doesn't mean much on the biggest stage.

Qatar qualified automatically for the World Cup as the host nation, and thus didn't have to test itself against any of its neighbors to even get here.

Will Qatar go down as the worst team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup?