Quarterback Guru Has Different NFL Comparison For Caleb Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Quarterback consultant Jordan Palmer has a flattering NFL comparison for USC signal caller Caleb Williams.

While some analysts compare Williams to Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, Palmer feels the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is more similar to Bills QB Josh Allen.

"He's more of a dynamic runner than Patrick... It'll translate immediately in the NFL," Palmer said during a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Williams' 2022 season proved his worth as a true dual-threat weapon. He finished the regular season with 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air, and 372 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The 20-year-old sophomore still has one more collegiate season before he can enter his name into the NFL draft. Given his talent and production put on display this year, he should be a top prospect in the 2024 selection process.

Williams will take the field for the Trojans in this year's Cotton Bowl against Tulane on Jan. 2.