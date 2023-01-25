Quarterback Recruit Who Said N-Word Gets Surprising Offer

Earlier this week an interesting storyline emerged from the college football recruiting world.

Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the country. Unfortunately, there's a clear reason he hasn't landed anywhere just yet.

After committing to play at Florida, a video emerged showing Stokes rapping the N-word. The Gators eventually pulled out of the Stokes sweepstakes, leaving him without a team.

However, an interesting landing spot emerged for Stokes earlier this week. In a post on social media, he revealed Albany State – an HBCU located in Georgia – offered him a scholarship.

Check it out.

The Elite 11 Finalist initially committed to Penn State before flipping to Florida over the summer. Just a few months later he was looking for a new program and he may have found it in an unconventional setting.

We'll have to wait and see where he decides to play his college ball.