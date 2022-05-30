Quarterback Was Reportedly Cut For His Touchdown Celebration

A quarterback in a fan-controlled football league took things a bit too far with his celebration.

Jason Stewart, who was the quarterback for the Zappers, celebrated throwing a touchdown pass by lighting up a joint. He then smoked it on the field as he was coming to the sideline.

Here's a replay of the incident:

The Fan Controlled Football organization then released a statement after Stewart lit the joint up and announced that he had been cut.

“Jason Stewart was cut from the Zappers for violating league policy," the statement read. "While the FCF fully supports player’s responsible use of cannabis, unfortunately, it is still illegal in the state of Georgia and is banned by our venue and hotel property partners - so our policy of not allowing smoking at these sites is well known by all of our players.”

Next time Stewart plays a game, he'll have to be careful not to have too many "highs" in it.