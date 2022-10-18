Quarterback's Reaction To Signing With 49ers Is Going Viral

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It didn't take long for quarterback Kurt Benkert to find himself back in cherry red and gold.

After the 49ers released Benkert in order to make room for running back Tevin Coleman last week, San Francisco reportedly signed him back on Tuesday.

The QB reacted to the news himself on Twitter, which got some viral reaction from football fans around the league.

"AND HE'S BACK," one user replied in all-caps.

"Kurt's back!!!" another tweeted with a bunch of red hearts.

"The SF Packers," another fan commented.

"W LFG."

"Kurt to the SF locker room:"

"Talk about a roller coaster ride," another said.

The 27-year-old quarterback returns to the team's practice squad, but it'll likely take another injury at QB for Benkert to join the 49ers' 53.

Undrafted out of Virginia, Benkert has played in one game which came last year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.