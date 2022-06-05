Quin Snyder Makes Decision On Future: NBA World Reacts

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Head coach Quin Snyder reacts as the Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter of Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After eight seasons in Utah, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder will reportedly step down.

The news comes from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, and is in line with rumors in recent days pointing to a likely break-up between the two sides.

The NBA world reacted to Snyder's decision on Sunday.

"He just had hip replacement surgery so I think he should sit out next season, recover and spend more time with his family," said one basketball account.

"Lakers [front office] right now:" tweeted another user with a clip of Patrick Beverley.

"MASSIVE loss for the Jazz," another replied. "Snyder's a top 5-10 coach in the league and it's going to be hard to find an adequate replacement after multiple searches have already concluded."

"Dell Demps watch is on," tweeted Darren Wolfson. "Jazz ass’t land in Tim Connelly’s front office?"

"Can’t go out sad in the playoffs constantly without something giving," commented another. "A total roster overhaul coming next."

End of an era in Salt Lake City.