Quincy Carter At Sunday's Cowboys Game: NFL World Reacts
For the first time since his playing days in Dallas, former Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter will be in the house for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Carter posted a picture to social media of he and his daughter, Sayde, in front of AT&T Stadium.
Tweeting, "ITS BOUT TO GO DOWN!!! ME AND MY DAUGHTER SAYDE AT 1st COWBOYS GAME SINCE I STOPPED PLAYING!! LEEEETTTTSSSS GOOOOOOOO!!!"
The NFL world reacted to Carter's appearance in Big D this week.
"Enjoy Champ," a fan replied.
"Quincy Carter with the double quarterblack jersey and this is one of the most love to see it moments this season," another said.
"Now that's a name I haven't heard of in years. Good ole Quincy man."
"Welcome Home Quincy!" a Cowboys fan account commented.
"Happy for you dawg!!!" another said. "Surreal!"
"You the reason I became a Cowboys fan so this dope as hell to me [y'all] enjoy the game!"
Carter led the Cowboys to a 10-6 record and playoff berth back in 2003. Great to see him back where his NFL journey first started.