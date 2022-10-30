Quincy Carter At Sunday's Cowboys Game: NFL World Reacts

ELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quincy Carter #17 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to throw a pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 22, 2002 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

For the first time since his playing days in Dallas, former Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter will be in the house for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Carter posted a picture to social media of he and his daughter, Sayde, in front of AT&T Stadium.

Tweeting, "ITS BOUT TO GO DOWN!!! ME AND MY DAUGHTER SAYDE AT 1st COWBOYS GAME SINCE I STOPPED PLAYING!! LEEEETTTTSSSS GOOOOOOOO!!!"

The NFL world reacted to Carter's appearance in Big D this week.

"Enjoy Champ," a fan replied.

"Quincy Carter with the double quarterblack jersey and this is one of the most love to see it moments this season," another said.

"Now that's a name I haven't heard of in years. Good ole Quincy man."

"Welcome Home Quincy!" a Cowboys fan account commented.

"Happy for you dawg!!!" another said. "Surreal!"

"You the reason I became a Cowboys fan so this dope as hell to me [y'all] enjoy the game!"

Carter led the Cowboys to a 10-6 record and playoff berth back in 2003. Great to see him back where his NFL journey first started.