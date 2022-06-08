Quinn Ewers' Car Revealed: College Football World Reacts

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The best players in college football are taking full advantage of the new name, image and likeness rules governing the sport.

Elite talents like Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers have signed lucrative deals with car companies. Earlier this afternoon, details from Stroud's deal with Bentley were revealed.

Now, more is coming out about Ewers' car deal as well. In a recent post on social media, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy revealed that Ewers is driving an Aston Martin.

In a post on social media, sports lawyer/agent Darren Heitner also noted that Texas running back Bijan Robinson is driving a Lamborghini. Of course, fans couldn't help but comment on the deals.

"Bijan and Ewers are gonna drive those luxury cars straight to the Cheez-It Bowl," one fan joked.

"Everything’s bigger in Texas — even the NIL car deals. Transfer QB Quinn Ewers just got a *slight* upgrade from the souped up Ford 250 Pickup Truck he drove in Columbus, OH," one reporter noted.

"Texas isn't playing around," another fan said.

The college football elite are traveling in style thanks to the NIL rules.