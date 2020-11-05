Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit, de-committed from the University of Texas last week. He had been committed to Tom Herman and the Longhorns, but decided to open up his recruitment.

“The more I’ve considered, the more I’ve come to realize I didn’t explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked,” he wrote on Twitter. “Therefore, I’ve decided to de-commit and reassess the situation before making such an important decision for my future.”

Losing Ewers, a 6-foot-3 pro-style quarterback, is a major blow for Herman and the Longhorns. However, it’s a massive opportunity for another major program to land his commitment.

That program could be the Ohio State Buckeyes.

247Sports noted that Ryan Day’s program is expected to get back involved with Ewers following his de-commitment decision.

In July, Ewers told me that Ohio State was the program recruiting him the hardest. Even after he committed to Texas, that communication maintained. With him reopening the recruiting process on Wednesday evening, I flipped my 247Sports Crystal Ball forecast to Ohio State. Ewers indicated a decision could come soon. I like the Big Ten power’s chances.

Unsurprisingly, all of 247Sports’ “Crystal Ball” predictions are for Ohio State.

Day has said that he wants to turn Ohio State into QBU. The Buckeyes’ head coach could be well on his way to doing that if he lands Ewers.

Ohio State’s current quarterback, Justin Fields, might be the Heisman Trophy favorite.