Quinn Ewers Is Dominating Oklahoma Today

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is making a triumphant return to the field on Saturday.

After missing the last three games with a shoulder injury, the five-star QB transfer is back in action for the Longhorns in their Red River Rivalry matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ewers is carving up the Sooners' defense early. With a few minutes remaining in the first half, the young signal caller has 178 yards and two touchdowns on 14/19 passing.

Texas lead Oklahoma 21-0.

Ewers suffered a sprained SC joint during the first half of the Longhorns' narrowly-contested loss to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2. Backup quarterback Hudson Card has stepped up as QB1 over the past three weeks, going 2-1.

If the first half of today's game is any indication, it appears Ewers is back at full strength for Texas.

The Longhorns will look to ride this momentum into the second half and through the remainder of the 2022 season.