Quinn Ewers Names His 'Dream' School: Fans React

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Quinn Ewers #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warming up before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers began his college football career at Ohio State. Apparently, that was not his "dream" school.

The former five-star, No. 1 overall quarterback recruit transferred from Ohio State to Texas after one season. Ewers, a Texas native, is saying it was always his dream to play for the Longhorns.

"Quinn Ewers is where he belongs," Pro Football Focus tweeted earlier this week.

Fans are wondering why Ewers committed to Ohio State over Texas coming out of high school.

"Bro you had an offer from every school in the country and chose Ohio State why lie?" one fan tweeted.

"He wanted that NIL deal. I could be wrong, but I am pretty sure the state of Texas had some laws that would have prevented him from getting a deal, so he declared to OSU for a year, got paid, then went to where he really wanted to go : Texas," another fan added.

"As far as Ewers goes, he never really seemed to be a fit in Columbus, so I kind of figured he wouldn't stay. But NIL in not having really any regulation or accountability is what worries me. I think it is crucial that the players get sound & credible advice. See if regs come," one fan added.

One thing is clear: Ewers is excited to get going at Texas.

It'll be interesting to see if Ewers can live up to the hype in Austin moving forward.