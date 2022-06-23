Quinn Ewers Trending Following Arch Manning's Commitment

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Arch Manning made his highly anticipated decision Thursday, announcing his commitment to Texas.

The nation's top-ranked recruit from the class of 2023 made his one and only Twitter post to share the monumental news.

Manning's decision could have monumental ramifications across college football. The first one that many fans considered: What happens when the five-star quarterback prospect joins the same team as Quinn Ewers next year?

Ewers was also a top-shelf prospect before joining Ohio State. After sitting out his first season, he transferred to the Longhorns.

While Ewers has four years of eligibility remaining, he can declare for the NFL Draft after two more seasons. That could lead to Manning watching from the sideline as a freshman.

Then again, Manning's arrival could also lead to Ewers transferring again.

For now, the 19-year-old will look to make sure he doesn't get lost in the new recruit's shadow by proving his worth in 2022.