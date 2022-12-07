Look: Quote About Herschel Walker's Loss Is Going Viral

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker was able to force a runoff election against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, but he ultimately fell short of his goal on Tuesday night.

Warnock defeated Walker in the runoff election, securing a 51-49 Senate majority for the Democrats.

Now that Walker is officially out of the running, his biggest critics are unloading on him.

Dan McLagan, an adviser to Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, had a really blunt assessment of Walker's campaign.

"Herschel was like a plane crash into a train wreck that rolled into a dumpster fire. And an orphanage. Then an animal shelter. You kind of had to watch it squinting through one eye between your fingers," McLagan said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Talk about letting it all out. That's quite the statement from McLagan.

It makes sense that McLagan isn't very fond of Walker. The former NFL running back defeated Black in the GOP primary.