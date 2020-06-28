A North Carolina racetrack owner is under fire for sharing a disturbing Bubba Wallace promotion on Facebook in the wake of the Talladega noose incident.

Mike Fulp, the owner of a half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, North Carolina, reportedly advertised a “Bubba Rope” being for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great,” the owner wrote on the social media marketplace, per multiple reports.

The disturbing promotion came days after NASCAR found a noose hanging in Wallace’s garage at Talladega. The FBI investigated the noose and found that it had been in the garage since late 2019. They concluded that no hate crime was committed, but the image of the noose was still disturbing.

NASCAR just released a photo of the garage pull rope that was fashioned into a noose at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/gRAUAJoYv2 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2020

Fulp’s “Bubba Rope” advertisement has since been taken down, according to reports. The ad was largely chastised by Facebook’s commenters. Some of the commenters vowed to never attend another race at his North Carolina speedway.

That wasn’t the only social media post that appeared on Fulp’s Facebook page, either. From ESPN.com:

A Facebook post on Fulp’s page Monday announced that the speedway is sponsoring a “Heritage Night” on Saturday. A subsequent post on the event encouraged fans to purchase a variety of items, including Confederate flags and caps, and added, “don’t forget your 2nd Amendment Right, 311 Speedway.”

A spokesman for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper condemned Fulp’s social media posts.

“This incident of racism is horrific and shameful,” Porter told the Greensboro News & Record. “North Carolina is better than this.”

NASCAR’s next Cup Series race is set for this afternoon at Pocono Raceway. It’s scheduled to begin a 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX Sports 1.