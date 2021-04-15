NFL Player’s Wife Rips Suggested Vaccine Requirement

Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills standout defensive back Jordan Poyer, is not happy with the news about the team’s potential fan policy for 2021.

On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that fans attending Bills games at Highmark Stadium will likely be required to be vaccinated.

“We want all fans and staff to be fully vaccinated,” Polancarz said during a briefing. “Our plan is that unless you are vaccinated, you will not have entry to the stadium. It’s easy and safe.”

The fans attending games will reportedly be able to show proof of vaccination using New York State’s Excelsior App.

Bush, however, is not happy with the plan. She went off on social media on Tuesday evening, criticizing the vaccine requirement.

“We have pregnant wives. Wives who are breast-feeding. Wives who have already had Covid (so it’s dangerous to get vaccinated now) etc etc. NONE of us are comfortable with getting the vaccine. NONE of us should be forced to do so in order to watch our own husbands play live,” Bush wrote.

Unfortunately for Bush, it’s not up to her. If the Bills, or the city of Buffalo, or the state of New York, decide that fans can attend games only after being vaccinated, that is what will happen.

We’re still several months away from the start of the season, though.

The 2021 NFL season is scheduled to begin in early September.