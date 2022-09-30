Rachel Nichols Announces New Gig: NBA World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Reporters Rachel Nichols and Adrian Wojnarowski speak before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

It's been eight months since Rachel Nichols parted ways with ESPN in the wake of some very heated internal controversy. But it appears that Nichols is going to be back soon, and will make her return in a lucrative new gig.

On Friday, Nichols took to Twitter for the first time in over a year. She announced that she was partnering with SHOWTIME in a "multi-platform role" centered around basketball broadcasting.

"Thrilled to be partnering with @Showtime and getting back to celebrating what we love most about sports. We're gonna have so. much. fun," Nichols tweeted.

The NBA world shared Nichols' sentiment. Fans were "thrilled" to see Nichols back in sports journalism after such a long time out of the public spotlight. Everyone from basketball fans to her former ESPN colleagues have come out to congratulate her on the new gig.

"She's back," one person wrote.

"It won’t be said, but the game missed her," another person said.

Rachel Nichols got her start in journalism and television in the mid-1990s covering the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami football team. Her big break came in 2004 when ESPN hired her as a reporter.

Nichols became a regular on SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, Monday Night Football and NBA broadcasts.

Starting in 2013, the NBA became her forte as she worked with CNN, CBS, TBS and TNT covering basketball. Her return to ESPN with their critically acclaimed show The Jump earned her a reputation as one of the top basketball journalists in America.

Now she's going to be plying her trade for Showtime.