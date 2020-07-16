Report: ESPN’s Rachel Nichols Secretly Recorded In Hotel Room

ESPN NBA host Rachel Nichols was reportedly secretly recorded while having a private conversation in her hotel room, according to a report from Deadspin.

Nichols, a veteran reporter and the host of ESPN’s The Jump, was reportedly secretly recorded while having a conversation about her career and the network’s NBA coverage.

Deadspin reports that an edited video of Nichols’ conversation was sent to them “as an attempt to discredit Nichols’ job status within ESPN, and with the public at large, with the anonymous source texting our reporter that the videos would ‘expose’ Nichols as a ‘back-stabber’ and a phony ally.”

ESPN Creep Used 'The Jump' Video Feed To Secretly Record Rachel Nichols in Her Hotel Room — Video Sent to Us https://t.co/VMOPs3wbHK via @deadspin — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 16, 2020

Deadspin reports that Nichols’ face was not seen in the edited video. Deadspin also reports that Nichols could not be heard saying anything “that could be construed as either a back-stabber or phony ally.”

The edited video is believed to have come from Nichols’ hotel room inside the NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Several prominent NBA reporters are quarantining inside of the bubble in preparation for the restart of the 2019-20 regular season.

"I've been so blessed to make this money and play basketball … but there's people out there that need support." Jrue Holiday will donate the rest of his salary for this season, worth up to $5.3 million, to launch a social justice fund, he told @Rachel__Nichols on The Jump. pic.twitter.com/7LRRmHGmFT — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2020

ESPN announced on Monday that Nichols was set to begin hosting The Jump from inside of the bubble.

Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s The Jump, will lead the show from the Walt Disney World Resort, inside the NBA Florida Campus, starting today, Monday, July 13. The Jump generally airs at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, Monday through Friday. Nichols will host the show from her hotel, using a TVU App on her iPad that she will operate herself while observing the NBA’s mandatory seven-day quarantine in her room all week. ESPN analysts, reporters and special guests on The Jump will continue to appear remotely.

ESPN released a statement to Deadspin on the secretly recorded video.

“We are extremely disappointed about the leak of a private conversation. It’s indefensible and an intrusion on Rachel’s privacy,” ESPN said in a statement. “As for the substance of the conversation, it is not reflective of our decision-making on staffing assignments for the NBA, which has largely been driven by the circumstances of the pandemic.”

The 2019-20 NBA season is scheduled to resume at the end of the month from the bubble at Disney World.

There are 22 teams inside of the bubble. They will each play eight regular season games before starting the 16-team postseason.