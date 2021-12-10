Racing Legend Passed Away This Week At 82

The racing world lost one of its all-time greats this week as four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr. passed away. He was 82 years old.

Unser came from a family of motor racers and began racing on his own at the age of 18. He made his first appearance at the Indy 500 in 1965, coming in ninth in the iconic stock car race.

In 1970, he won his first of four Indy 500 races en route to a national championship that year. Unser won the race again the following year, as well as 1978 and 1987. He also won two more national championships in 1983 and 1985.

In a 30-year run in Champ Car, Unser competed in 322 races. He recorded 39 wins, 97 podium appearances and 28 poles. He also competed in five Nascar races, reaching top 10 three times.

Across the racing world, tributes are coming out for the racing legend. His son, fellow Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr., was one of many to pay tribute this morning:

My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!🙏♥️🙏 — Al Unser Jr (@alunserjr) December 10, 2021

Sad to hear that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser has passed away. A legend of the sport ❤️#IndyCar pic.twitter.com/Jfakj7kbrs — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) December 10, 2021

An icon and hero to racing fans around the world. A history-making and beloved member of the #IMS family. 4-time #Indy500 winner Al Unser has passed away at age 82. Godspeed, racer. pic.twitter.com/PnCm38MOZX — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) December 10, 2021

I feel loss & sadness at the passing of Al Unser. One of the top 5 racers who has ever lived – and the kindest, calmest, smartest, toughest, most fun, well-liked guy ever. Our most fun was on dirt; here he and I battled and laughed at DuQuoin Illinois- and then had a beer. RIP pic.twitter.com/BO4iRNjFDr — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) December 10, 2021

Nicknamed “Big Al,” Al Unser Sr. is also the only racer to be both the brother and father of another Indy 500 winner. His older brother Bobby Unser, who also won the Indy 500 four times, passed away earlier this year. His son, Al Unser Jr., won it twice.

Unser Sr. was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1986. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1991 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Unser’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.