Racing Legend Passed Away This Week At 82

Al Unser and and Al Unser, Jr. in Racing Gear(Original Caption) Al Unser, Sr., and son Al Unser, Jr., go over the race course at Burke Lakefront Airport, scene of the Cleveland 500 on July 3. Qualifying will take place as drivers will compete for 24 spots.

The racing world lost one of its all-time greats this week as four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr. passed away. He was 82 years old.

Unser came from a family of motor racers and began racing on his own at the age of 18. He made his first appearance at the Indy 500 in 1965, coming in ninth in the iconic stock car race.

In 1970, he won his first of four Indy 500 races en route to a national championship that year. Unser won the race again the following year, as well as 1978 and 1987. He also won two more national championships in 1983 and 1985.

In a 30-year run in Champ Car, Unser competed in 322 races. He recorded 39 wins, 97 podium appearances and 28 poles. He also competed in five Nascar races, reaching top 10 three times.

Across the racing world, tributes are coming out for the racing legend. His son, fellow Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr., was one of many to pay tribute this morning:

Nicknamed “Big Al,” Al Unser Sr. is also the only racer to be both the brother and father of another Indy 500 winner. His older brother Bobby Unser, who also won the Indy 500 four times, passed away earlier this year. His son, Al Unser Jr., won it twice.

Unser Sr. was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1986. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1991 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Unser’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.