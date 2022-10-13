Racing World Is Praying For Legendary Driver's Nephew

David Schumacher suffered a horrific injury during the final round of the DTM racing season at Hockenheim this past Saturday.

Schumacher, who's the nephew of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine. He's required to wear a corset for the foreseeable future.

The accident happened during a restart when Schumacher was battling for seventh place with Thomas Preining. Their cars made contact and Schumacher's smashed into the barriers.

The racing community is hoping that Schumacher is able to make a full recovery.

Thankfully, Schumacher is expected to make a full recovery in about six weeks.

Here's hoping that the process is smooth for Schumacher and that he's back out there as soon as possible.